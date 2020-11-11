John "Jack" E. Laurent, Sr.
Manitowoc - John "Jack" E. Laurent, Sr, age 84, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Aurora BayCare, Green Bay.
Jack was born on October 14, 1936 in Two Rivers, son of the late Edward and Jeanette (Taddy) Laurent. He was a graduate of Two Rivers Washington High School and later married the former Ramona Schumacher. He was employed for many years in maintenance at Memorial Hospital and was a member of the Manitowoc Eagles Club.
Survivors include his wife: Ramona; their children: Keith (Bonnie) Laurent, Sandra (Lyle) Lambries, Brian (Betty) Laurent, John (Sarah) Laurent, Paul Laurent; one daughter-in-law: Terry Shebesta; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one brother: Claude (Audrey) Laurent and one sister-in-law: Joan Boury. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son: Gary Laurent; one sister: Marge; one brother: Edward; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Alexia and Walter Schumacher.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand (1416 Grand Ave), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Ben Johnson with entombment to follow at Calvary Mausoleum. There will be no visitation prior to the service, but everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing when possible.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Francis of Assisi Parish for Masses in Jack's name.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.