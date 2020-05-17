|
John E. Scheurell
Manitowoc - John E. Scheurell, age 92, a Manitowoc resident, passed away early Friday morning, May 15, 2020 at the Villa at Felician Village, Manitowoc.
John was born on December 25, 1927 in Manitowoc, son of the late John and Margaret (Gallagher Stadler) Scheurell. He was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1946. John attended both UW-Madison and UW-La Crosse until he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He earned his Electrical Engineering degree as an officer in the Army and was a Company Commander Guided Missiles Maintenance Officer. After he was honorably discharged he worked for a short time at RCA and spent most of his career at Boeing as an Aeronautical Engineer. On October 12, 1951 he married the former Dolores Gruber in Des Moines, IA. She preceded him in death on September 12, 1999. John was active for many years with the Boy Scouts, 4-H and at Camp Sinawa. In his later years he enjoyed traveling and tinkering in his basement. He especially liked to build and repair digital clocks and computers. Some of his clocks where even sold world-wide. More than anything, John loved spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law: Deborrah and Scott Uecker, Waukesha; two granddaughters: Jennifer (Matt) Bahr, West Allis, Alissa (Brian) Griebel, New Ulm, MN; two great grandchildren: Evan and Jack Griebel; one brother and sister-in-law: Allan and Connie Scheurell, Manitowoc; his special friend: Helen Swetlik-Kodet; two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law: Marlene and Peter Wagner, Elkhart Lake, Pam Gruber, Appleton. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by two sons: David and Dennis Scheurell; one sister and brother-in-law: Jean and Donald Hamacher; and one brother: Robert Scheurell.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and private family services will be held at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 17, 2020