John E. Weston
Mishicot - John E. Weston, age 82, a resident of rural Mishicot, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
John was born on October 13, 1937 in Zion, Illinois, son of the late Harold and Judith (Shumaker) Weston. He graduated in 1955 from Waukegan High School. Following high school John worked for Johnston Motors and joined the United States Marine Corps in 1955 and was Honorably Discharged in 1959, as a Staff Sergeant in the Marine Corps John spent time in Japan and the Philippines working on helicopters. On November 14, 1958 John was married to Genevieve L. "Bonnie" Garrigan at Newbern, NC. She preceded him in death on August 13, 2016. The couple moved to Manitowoc in 1961 and John was employed as a Machinist/Manager/Engineer at Manitowoc Engineering for one year, then Oil-Rite Corporation for 37 years and seven years at Weston Machine retiring in 2001. John was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Mishicot. He enjoyed daily crossword puzzles, gardening, attending to his yard, cooking, baking, building things and caring for his cats: Mr. Molly, Precious and Happy.
Survivors include his three sons and three daughters-in-law: Michael (Zhijing) Weston, Two Rivers, Mark (Mary) Weston, Mishicot, John (Peggy) Weston, Manitowoc; one daughter and son-in-law: Kelly (Keith) Free, Manitowoc; eight grandchildren: Joshua (Krista) Weston, Samantha Weston, Danyang Zhu, Courtney Weston, Chelesa Weston, Brandon Weston, Brooke Weston, Brittany (Tyler) Morrow, Weston (Stephanie) Free; three step-grandchildren: Stephanie (Andy) Pritzl, Spencer Fricke, Sydney Fricke; five great-grandchildren: Greyson and Lena Weston, Jax and Scarlet Morrow, Tahlia Free; one brother-in-law: Guy Garrigan; two half-sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Carla (Russ) Guilette, Ida (Glenn) Cosentino, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and his beloved cats: Mr. Molly, Precious and Happy also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Harold and Judith Weston; his wife: Genevieve L. "Bonnie" Weston; and three sisters.
Cremation will take place and private family graveside services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Tisch Mills. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
John's family would like to thank Dr. Lynn Baatz and the staff of Holy Family Memorial Hospice for their loving care shown to Dad and us.