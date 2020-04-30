|
|
John Edwin Schmitt
Crossville, TN - John Edwin Schmitt, age 74, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Cumberland Medical Center.
He was born October 03, 1945 in Manitowoc, WI, son of the late Edwin Theodore Schmitt and Rose Mary Shimek-Schmitt.
John was Staff Sergeant with the 127th Infantry Regiment of the Army National Guard. He was also a Corvette enthusiast and talented carpenter. He was the owner of John's Corvette Shop in Hartford, WI and John's Remodeling and Home Maintenance in Crossville, TN. He was a dedicated friend, loving father, and proud grandfather who enjoyed working in his woodshop and spending time with his friends and family. While all of his family and friends were important to him, John maintained a special bond with his granddaughter, Olivia, who spent summers working with him in the shop. He will be truly missed by those who loved him.
He is survived by his son, Mark Schmitt (Carolyn), Mondovi, WI; daughter, Jeanette Shehy (William), Clarksville, TN; grandchildren, Morgan, Alex, Olivia, Samantha, and Mikey; and sister, Rose Marie Cyr (Robert), WI.
John is preceded in death by his parents.
Celebration of life events will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020