John F. Grumann
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - John F. Grumann, age 74, of Two Rivers passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Hamilton Care Center, Two Rivers
John was born July 31, 1945 in Two Rivers, son of the late William and Agnes (Simono) Grumann. He was a graduate of Washington High School, Two Rivers with the Class of 1964. John attended Manitowoc County Teachers College graduating in 1966. He served his country with the U.S. Army from 1968 - 1970.
John was united in marriage to the former Carol Schrank on June 3, 1972 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Newtonburg. He loved working as a machinist in his fathers business, Two Rivers Tool and Specialty, until the shops closing.
John had a great passion for cars, history, music, and volunteering for many years. Anyone who knew John knew his love of teaching and story telling. He also especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Carol Grumann, Two Rivers; two daughters: Erica Grumann, Manitowoc; Jessica (Greg) Smet, Two Rivers; seven grandchildren: Tiarra, Anthony, Jr., William and Tianna Lowe; Evelyn, Emmett and Everett Smet; two great grandchildren: Kionetre and Kayvion Petty; three siblings: (twin brother) Paul (Barbara) Grumann, Two Rivers; Karol Knoble, Francis Creek; Gary Grumann, Manitowoc; one sister-in-law: Marlene Grumann, Two Rivers; one brother-in-law: Gary (Denise) Schrank, Manitowoc; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings; Bill, Robert and Susan Grumann.
The family of John would also like to extend a very special thank you to the Hamilton Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service with be the Rev. Stephen Kruschel with burial to take place at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, town of Kossuth, at a later date. Full military honors will be accorded by the VFW Post #1248 and the American Legion Post #165, both of Two Rivers following the service.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Grumann family with funeral arrangements.