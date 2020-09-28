John "Jack" Gerhard
Shawano - John "Jack" Lee Gerhard, age 68 of Shawano, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. Jack was born on February 19, 1952 to the late Lee and Dorothy (Regling) Gerhard in Moscow, ID. He graduated from Shawano High School in 1970. Jack continued his education at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College earning his Associates Degree in Auto Mechanics in 1972. He worked for H&S Manufacturing as a machinist, retiring in 2015. Jack enjoyed spending his Saturday nights at the Shawano Speedway. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed spending his time outdoors with his best buddy, Crusr. Jack was a fan and enjoyed cheering for the Green Bay Packers. He had a natural green thumb, and he took pride in growing plants and caring for his backyard fruit orchard.
Jack is survived by his daughters, Heather (Gabe) Garcia of Manitowoc and Kimberlee Gerhard of Greenfield; granddaughter, Harper Garcia; siblings, James "Jim" (Lori) Gerhard of Green Bay and Thomas Gerhard of Green Bay; nephew, Kyle Gerhard of Clintonville; best fur buddy, Crusr; his longtime friend, Trevor Clark of Shawano; and the mother of his children, Dianne Gerhard-Walesh of Two Rivers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William "Bill" Gerhard; sister-in-law, Nancy Gerhard; and beloved dog, Hunter.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00pm - 6:00 pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Swedberg Funeral Home in Shawano.
Following many years of mental health issues and alcoholism, Jack completed suicide. If you or anyone you know is suffering from depression, mental health issues, or suicidal thoughts, please contact someone for help. National Suicide Hotline # 1-800-273-8255 https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org www.swedbergfuneralhome.com