|
|
John J. Anhalt
Manitowoc - John J. Anhalt, age 68, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the family residence. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and then on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. To read a complete obituary and to send online condolences go to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com. The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 25, 2019