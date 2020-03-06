|
John L. Nikolai
New Berlin - John Lincoln Nikolai, 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23 in New Berlin, WI.
He was born on February 11, 1925 in Rubicon, Wisconsin and graduated from Sevastapol High School in Door County. John served with the 82nd Airborne in the WWII European Theater and subsequently attended the University of Wisconsin Madison, graduating with a degree in Botany. On May 30, 1953, he married Marian Margaret Merkel in Milwaukee, and they enjoyed 67 years together, raising seven children.
John worked 25 years as an advertising manager for Hamilton Industries in Two Rivers, and was a dedicated member of his community in Two Rivers, serving on the School Board, Library Board, and several City boards. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and also served as an Eagle Scout Leader. John was a lector and active participant in the Catholic Church his entire adult life. His kindness, charity, and service to others were exemplary.
He is survived by his wife, Marian, his son Zachary (Betsy) Nikolai, his daughters Anne (Ray) Nikolai Kloss, Jeanne (Jose) Nikolai Olivieri, BethAnne (Robert) Heyrman, Mary (Russell) Kollmansberger, and Gretchen (Kevin Knuth) Nikolai as well as ten grandchildren and an adored great-granddaughter. He is preceded in death by his much-loved son, Stephen John Nikolai.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Clarks Mills, at 12 o'clock noon on Saturday, March 14, 2020, with burial in the church cemetery at a later date. The family will greet friends and relatives at the church, Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of mass at 12 o'clock. Military honors will follow at the church, immediately after the mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission or the Capuchin Community Center.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 6 to Mar. 12, 2020