John L. "Jack" Raatz
Two Rivers - John L. "Jack" Raatz, age 85, lifetime town of Two Rivers resident, died Monday evening, October 12, 2020 at The Bay at North Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.
Jack was born in the town of Two Rivers on April 3, 1935 to Roland and Florence (Lehman) Raatz. On July 5, 1958, he married Mary Jane Korlesky at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Northeim. The couple was blessed with 62 years of marriage. Over the years, Jack worked for Manitowoc Farm-Co/Mid Lakes FS, and for many years owned & operated J L Contractors of Two Rivers until his retirement. Jack enjoyed tending his greenhouse of beautiful flowers; and also enjoyed telling a good joke, casino visits, and watching the Packers play.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Jane; five children: Lee (Terri) Raatz, Lon (Donna) Raatz, Larry (Joanne) Raatz, Lori Siebert, and Lisa (Kevin) Wehausen, all of Two Rivers; his grandchildren: Michael Raatz (special friend, Amber), Michelle Raatz (fiancé Ryan), Melissa (Jeremy) DeSwarte; step-granddaughter, Bryana (Andy) Nimmer, Kendall (Tyler) Hill, Kiley (José) Velencia, Haley Raatz (fiancé Zach), Tracy Raatz (special friend, Skyler), Bryar (Lauren) Haucke, Dakota Wehausen (special friend, Brian), and Dylan Wehausen; ten great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Rose Marie Neuman of Waterford, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Florence Raatz; three sisters and three brothers-in-law: Judy Raatz, Jean (Jack) Ahrens, June (Leo) Bugler, and James Neuman.
A private service will be held at Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum for immediate family only.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers assisted the Raatz family with funeral arrangements.