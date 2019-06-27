|
|
John L. "Jack" Valenta
Mishicot - John L. "Jack" Valenta, age 82, of 710 S. Main St. Mishicot, entered into eternal rest Tuesday morning, June 25, 2019 at the Hamilton Care Center in Two Rivers. Jack was born January 5, 1937 in Two Rivers to the late Louis and Harriet Burmeister Valenta and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a 1955 graduate of Mishicot High School and attended UW Stevens Point. Jack worked for the US Fish and Wildlife Services with the DNR and then worked as the superintendent of distribution for the Mirro Corporation for 40 years. He was a proud member of the Mishicot, Larrabee, and Maribel Sportsmens Clubs. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, taking trips to both Canada and Montana. He also enjoyed spending time at the "80" in Kewaunee Co. and listening to both Polka and Big Band music. Jack liked playing cards, especially a game of Sheepshead.
He is survived by his loving wife: Darlene, his children: Victoria and Mark Skoczynski, of DePere, Randy and Cheryl Valenta, of Mishicot, John and Wendy Valenta, of Long Lake, Amanda and Chris Montour, of Shawano, 14 grandchildren: Ashley, Megan, and Tyler Skoczynski and Tyler's fiancée Erin, Angela (Jeff) Chalupny, Stephanie (Russ) Wilson, Jake (Lauren) Valenta, Danielle (Adam) Bruder, Stacy Smith and her special friend: Bo, Kelly Smith and her fiancé: Christopher (Terra) Smith, Michael Taddy, Nicholas Valenta and his special friend: Carli, Lilly, Owen, and Remington Montour, 15 great-grandchildren, "Take Care and Loved You All Dad" and is further survived by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, town of Gibson with the Reverend James Heffner officiating with burial to follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Mishicot. Relatives and friends may call after 9:00 a.m. on Friday at the church, until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. Jack's family would like to express a very special thank you to the entire staff of the Hamilton Care Center, for the special care extended to him during his illness. Your kindness and special care will always be remembered. The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting with funeral arrangement.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 27, 2019