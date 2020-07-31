1/
John M. Benthien
1928 - 2020
John M. Benthien

Two Rivers - John M. Benthien, age 91, a longtime Two Rivers resident, died Monday evening, July 27, 2020, at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center.

John was born on October 16, 1928, in Mishicot, a son of the late John and Laura (Dose) Benthien, Sr. He graduated from Mishicot High School with the Class of 1947. John served in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Korean War. On October 6, 1951, he married Elayne Ebel in North Augusta, South Carolina, she preceded him in death on June 17, 1994. John was a plumber in the lakeshore are for many years. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing and was a member of Kempen-Staudinger-Terens VFW Post #7753 of Mishicot.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law: Brad and Marilyn Benthien of Two Rivers; daughter and son-in-law: Kathy and John Medeiros of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; grandchildren: Eric (Kate) Benthien and Miranda Check; great grandchildren: Grace and Mason; sister: Elenora Fisch and longtime friend: Elaine Kutil; along with other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by three brothers: Fred, Frank and William.

Private family services will be held with a public memorial service to be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.

Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, is assisting the family with arrangements.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL CHAPELS - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
(920) 793-1756
