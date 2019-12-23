|
John M. Kautzer
Manitowoc - John M. Kautzer, age 66, a Manitowoc resident, died on early Saturday morning, December 21, 2019.
John was born on June 10, 1953 in Manitowoc, son of the late Melvin and Antonette (Rogala) Kautzer. He was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1974. On June 19, 1982 he married the former Kathy Kalkofen at St. Marks Catholic Church, Rothschild, WI. John was employed with the Manitowoc Company for 21 years, St. Mary's Home for 9 years, Wal-Mart for 6 years and Manitowoc Tool and Machine for 4 years. He was a 25 year member of the Manitowoc Eagles Club (Aerie #706).
Survivors include his wife: Kathy Kautzer; two brothers: Norman Kautzer and Thomas Kautzer, all of Manitowoc; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Rita and Phillip Tallmadge, Pawley's Island, SC, Ann and Mike Riederer, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by an infant sister: MaryAnn; and a brother-in-law: Bill Kohls.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 26, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand (1416 Grand Avenue). Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Jose Lopez with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home (928 South 14th Street). A Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. led by Deacon Mike Dolezal. The visitation will continue Friday morning, December 27, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to thank Dr. Lynn Baatz, Holy Family Cancer Center and Holy Family Hospice for the compassionate care given to John.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019