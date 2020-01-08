|
|
John M. Klein
Manitowoc - John M. Klein, age 73, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at his residence.
John was born on November 12, 1946 in Manitowoc, son of the late Alvin and Johanna (VanSerke) Klein. He attended St. Boniface Parochial grade school and graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1964. On November 28, 1975 he married the former Joyce Marsicek in Waukegan, IL. John was an avid sports fan; he especially enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. More than anything he loved spending time and watching his grandchildren grow.
Survivors include his wife: Joyce Klein, Manitowoc; four children: Ryan (Lisa) Klein, Appleton, Kirk Klein, Manitowoc, Randall and Richard Klein; three grandchildren: Ben, Maddie and Lauren; mother-in-law: Mabel Marsicek, Manitowoc; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Howard Bennin, Sheboygan, LouAnn (special friend Ray Madson) Schneider, Valders, Robert (Jayette) Marsicek, New Holstein, Kenneth (Patty) Marsicek, Kellnersville, Daniel (Kay) Marsicek, Whitelaw, Donald (Debbie) Marsicek, Reedsville, William Marsicek, Reedsville, James (Patti) Marsicek, LaPorte, IN, Dennis (Lori) Marsicek, Kaukauna, Patrick (Kay) Marsicek, Neenah, Roger Marsicek, Combined Locks, Lynn (Jeff) Stecker, Manitowoc; Thomas (Karin) Marsicek, Ramona, CA. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by his siblings: Armyn (Pat) Klein, Sandy Bennin, Susan (Donald) Smith, Thomas (Geri) Klein; his father-in-law: Vernon Marsicek; one sister-in-law: Dawn Marsicek; and one nephew: Christopher Klein.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 S. 14th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Alan Boeldt.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020