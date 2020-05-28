John M. Smejkal
John M. Smejkal

Ellison Bay - John M. Smejkal, 76, of Gills Rock, Ellison Bay, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020.

He married Ann Sanstadt in Madison 1975. They lived in Door County on the family property in Gills Rock, then moved to Kohler prior to settling in Sheboygan Falls. John's creative artistic abilities guided his business opportunity in advertising in creating sign advertising in the lakeshore area. He owned and operated JMS design in the Sheboygan area.

John is survived by his children, Ian Smejkal, Elizabeth (Lee) Pederson, both of LaCrosse, and Ben Smejkal of Minneapolis, MN and their mother, Ann Smejkal of LaCrosse; and five grandsons.

Due to the current pandemic, plans for a memorial service will be postponed and announced at a later date. Memorials may be made in his memory.

Casperson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Sister Bay is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of John may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Casperson Funeral Home - Sister Bay
10708 N. Bay Shore Drive -
Sister Bay, WI 54234
920-854-4123
