John P. Granger Sr.
John P. Granger Sr.

John P. Granger Sr. 74, passed into eternal life on Monday July 6th. John was born on April 30, 1946 in Manitowoc to Clarence and Mary Granger.

After graduating from Lincoln High school in 1964, John joined the U.S. Army. He made a career in the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam.

He later married the love of his life Jutta in Friedberg, Germany on June 26, 1987 while being stationed there.

After his retirement from the Army they eventually moved back to the U.S. and settled in Mt. Juliet Tennessee. John's hobbies included golf, bowling and chess.

He is survived by his loving wife Jutta and 5 children, John Granger Jr.,Mtwc, Paul Granger, Mtwc, Steve Granger, West Bend, Lee Granger Mtwc, and Julie Granger, Aurora, Co. and numerous grandchildren.

He is also survived by 4 sisters. Joretta Granger, Bernice Miller, Shirley (Mel) Ouradnik, and Susan (Daryl) Nohr, Bettendorf, Iowa. He is also survived by the mother of his children Cyndi Meyer, Mtwc.

John was preceded in death by his infant daughter Jennifer, his parents, and three brothers, Clarence Jr., Richard, and Charles.

Funeral service will be in Tennessee.




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Springfield Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cremation Center
4005 Memorial Blvd
Springfield, TN 37172
(615) 384-5437
