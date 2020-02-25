|
John R. Orr
Manitowoc - John R. Orr, age 66, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.
John was born on August 27, 1953 in Harrisburg, PA to the late Robert and Thelma (Elder) Orr. Upon moving to the Manitowoc area, John had managed Sears. He then followed his passion and Wall Street Restaurant and The Elbow Room Supper Club as a bartender for over 30 years. As a bartender, he was well known for his "Johnnies" and valued the privilege of making friendships with his customers. John loved "the beach", sailing and was a member of the Manitowoc Yacht Club. He enjoyed doing USA Today crossword puzzles and playing tennis with his group of "tennis buddies".
In respect with John's wishes, a celebration of his life will be held at The Elbow Room on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
On behalf of Lisa W., special thanks to Dr. Giriyappa, Dr. Chiu, Lynn Pozorski, Scott and Cindy, Silvija, Jay, Mully, Vickie, Barry, Brittany, Connie, Ms. V, Doris, Dolly, Tom, Lisa G., Katrina, Meg Ryan, all the gang at his favorite Kwik Trip, Anne, and all of his other friends for friendship they provided to John and making him feel like family.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020