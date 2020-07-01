John R. Petermann
Manitowoc - John R. Petermann, age 68, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Monday evening, June 22, 2020 at his home.
John was born on June 13, 1952 in Green Bay, WI. son of the late Arthur and Joyce (Whitcomb) Petermann. He was a graduate of Brillion High School and served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. John enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards.
Survivors include his six children: Rebecca (Dale) Meyer, David Petermann (significant other Katerine Zuley), Gail Petermann, Joshua Petermann (significant other Jessica Orton), Karen Petermann, Leonora (N'Zario) Anzures Pena; 13 grandchildren; one great grandchild; his special friend: Jennifer Brooks; three sisters: Mary Ann (Kenneth) Propson, Wanda (David) Schneider, Aggie Stilp; and the mother of his children: Agnes Bratz. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by five siblings: Dorothy Mueller, Helen Petermann, Dale Petermann, Gary Petermann and Joseph Petermann.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Church, Manitowoc, on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.