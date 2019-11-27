|
Fr. John Rausch, O.F.M.
Manitowoc - Fr. John Rausch, O.F.M., a Franciscan friar of the Sacred Heart Province, died on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at St. Mary's Home at the Felician Village in Manitowoc, WI, at the age of 74. John Rausch was born on August 2, 1945, in St. Louis, MO, to Joseph M. Rausch and Catherine (Wendling) Rausch. He was baptized at St. Wenceslaus Church in St. Louis, MO. John was received into the Franciscan community as a novice on August 12, 1967. He professed solemn vows on September 5, 1971, and was ordained a priest by Bishop James Ryan, O.F.M., on June 5, 1976, in Chicago, IL.
Fr. John began his priestly ministry serving as a pastoral associate in St. Louis, MO, and Cleveland, OH. He was also a confessor at St. Peter Church in the Chicago Loop. Following these ministries, Fr. John was appointed pastor of St. Anthony and St. Joseph Parishes in Quincy, IL. He then returned to St. Louis, MO, and was the chaplain for the Franciscan Sisters of Mary and also chaplain at St. Louis University Hospital. While involved in fraternal service at St. Anthony Friary in St. Louis, Fr. John was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease. Due to his failing condition, he moved to Blessed Giles Friary in Manitowoc, WI, in 2014 and then to St. Mary's Home at the Felician Village in 2016.
Fr. John was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Catherine (Wendling) Rausch; and a sister, Catherine Rausch. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Betty (Abeln) Rausch; nieces, Michele Rausch and Denise (Edward) Ucinski; and a great-nephew, Kirk Ucinski, and his Franciscan family.
The friars of Blessed Giles would like to express their appreciation to the nurses and staff at St. Mary's Home at the Felician Village for the care they gave to Fr. John over the last three and a half years of his life.
Family, friars, and friends will gather at the Blessed Angela Chapel at Felician Village (1635 South 21st Street) on Monday, December 2, 2019, with a visitation at 10:30 a.m., followed by the funeral liturgy at 11:00 a.m., with burial in the friars' plot at Calvary Cemetery in Manitowoc, WI. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Thomas Nairn, O.F.M., Provincial Minister.
In your kindness, please consider making a donation in memory of Fr. John for the continued care of our retired Franciscan brothers and priests. Any donation would be greatly appreciated. Please send your charitable donation to Blessed Giles Friary, 1820 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc, WI, 54220. May God bless you.
Arrangements by the Pfeffer Funeral Home & All-Care Cremation Center, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc, WI, 54220.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019