John "Jack" Strathmann
Manitowoc - John "Jack" Strathmann a Two Rivers resident passed away at Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center in Manitowoc, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the age of 82.
Jack was born on May 29, 1936, son of the late Charles and Jeanette (Trottier) Strathmann. He was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School class of 1954. On January 25, 1957 he married Betty Brull at St. Luke Catholic Church in Two Rivers. The couple celebrated 62 years of marriage. Jack was employed with Canteen Vending Services, retiring after 29 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing softball, golf and dartball. He was also an avid gardener.
Jack is survived by his wife Betty and their five children: Debbie (Jeff) Hess of Janesville, WI, Linda (Frank) Kautzer of Manitowoc, WI, Mike (Laurie) Strathmann of West Bend, WI, Pam (Greg) Jameson of Holmen, WI, and Pat (Mary) Strathmann of Lakeville, MN; thirteen grandchildren: Corey Cayemberg, Kyle (Katie) Cayemberg, Katie (Niki) Peters, Allie Kautzer, Shawn (Brittney) Strathmann, Kimm Lepien, Pamela (Andy) Brunette, Jonathan Lepien, Amanda Strathmann (fiancé Trevor Langkau), Matt Jameson (fiancé Heather Purves), Megan Jameson, Nick Nelson and Noah Nelson, and three great grandchildren. Jack is further survived by a brother and sister-in-law: Robert (Rita) Strathmann; sister-in-law Janet LeClair, three brothers-in law and three sisters-in-law: Ken (Lois) Brull, Bob (Sue) Brull and Jim (Sue) Brull. Also surviving are an uncle and aunt: Vernon (June) Trottier, aunt: Marlene Strathmann and lifelong friends: Conrad (Ruth) Meyer. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by: his father-in-law and mother-in-law Adolph and Sarah Brull and a brother-in-law Victor LeClair.
Cremation has taken place at the All Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Tom Reynebeau. Burial of Jack's cremated remains will take place at Forest View Cemetery in Two Rivers following the Mass of Christian Burial.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home and All Care Cremation Center is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to thank Rivers Bend and Heartland Hospice for the compassionate care they have given to Jack.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2019