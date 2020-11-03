John T. Dvorak
Manitowoc - John T. Dvorak, age 78, of Manitowoc, died on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Sheboygan Falls.
John was born on July 5, 1942 in Cato, son of the late Arthur F. and Honor M. (Hayden) Dvorak. He grew up in Cato and was a 1961 graduate of Reedsville High School. John served in the United States Army active duty in 1961 and was honorably discharged from the Army Reserves in 1966. On September 7, 1963 he was married to the former Joan M. Junk at St Augustine Catholic Church in Reifs Mills. John worked as a Semi-truck driver for Rockwell Lime for thirty years with over four million accident free miles, "lots of tickets, but no accidents". He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish and the AmVets Post #1032 of Reedsville. John enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with his family. He was mechanically inclined and enjoyed Allis-Chalmers tractors.
Survivors include his wife: Joan Dvorak, Manitowoc; one daughter and son-in-law: Barbara (Scott) Kakuk, Manitowoc; two sons and daughters-in-law: Dean (Tonya) Dvorak, Manitowoc, Lee (Wendy) Dvorak, Manitowoc; eight grandchildren: Jacob (Nicole) Kakuk, Salena Kakuk, Olivia (Mitchell) Samz, Madelyn Kakuk and her special friend: Robert Byrnes, Grace Dvorak, Hannah Dvorak, Emma Dvorak, Elizabeth Dvorak; three great-grandchildren: Bristol, Nora and Macy; one brother and two sisters-in-law: David (Jane) Dvorak, Green Bay, Candace Dvorak, Kellnersville; three sisters and three brothers-in-law: Sue (Allan) Wallander, Saugus, CA, Nancy (Paul) Remaker, Kellnersville, Janet (Richard) Brandes, Collins; one brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law: Howard (Jessica) Junk, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews, others relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Arthur and Honor Dvorak; two brothers: Dick Dvorak, Jim Dvorak; one sister-in-law: Kathleen Junk; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Valarian and Mayme Junk.
Memorial Services will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Rev. Ben Johnson will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with burial of his cremated remains to follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Whitelaw. Military Graveside Honors will be accorded by AmVets Post #1032 of Reedsville. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of the mass at 12:00 noon. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep everyone safe, the family requests that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com