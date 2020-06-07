John W. Duellman
Manitowoc - John W. Duellman, age 72, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
John was born on March 15, 1948 in Wisconsin, son of the late Jerome and Albertha (Osieczanek) Duellman. He was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1966. On March 19, 1977 he married the former Arda Schulz at Redeemer Lutheran, Manitowoc. John worked for many years as an electrician. John enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchild and enjoyed attending events with family and friends
Survivors include his wife: Arda Duellman, Manitowoc; three children: Renae Mann, Washington State, Justin Duellman, Fond du Lac, Allison Duellman, Washington State; six grandchildren: Cyrinthia, Gary, Aurielle, Cody, Cordel, Everleigh; one great grandchild: Aryah; and his siblings: Keith Duellman, Kim Pagel, Dean Duellman, Cathy Duellman. Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother: Jeff Duellman; and one sister: Lisa Duellman.
Private family services have been held and a public memorial will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Next Step at Felician Village and Drs. Baatz and Mineham for all the care and compassion shown to John and his family.
