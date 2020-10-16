John W. Piefer
Newtonburg - John W. Piefer, age 75 of Newtonburg, died unexpectedly Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness and complications from coronavirus.
John was born on May 28, 1945 in Manitowoc, son of the late William and Leila (Otto) Piefer. He graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School in 1963. John worked right out of high school for the ABC Store in Manitowoc, where he became the store manager. After the store closed, he worked for a brief time as a route salesman for Badger's Best Pizza and retired from Federal Mogul as a machine operator. In addition to his passion for working the 40-acre farm he owned, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a true sportsman and especially loved to take his dogs hunting for pheasants. In his later years, it was not as important to harvest the fowl as it was to see them fly. He planted over 500 trees and created a beautiful wetland marsh on his 25-acre property across the road from his home to provide a natural habitat for deer, osprey, eagles, waterfowl, and other wildlife. His favorites were the ducks; he loved to watch them fly by the hundreds to and from the sanctuary he created for them every day in autumn, his favorite time of year. John will be remembered as a soft-spoken, truly good and kind soul with countless loyal friends. He had an open-door policy at home and enjoyed visits from friends and family even more than his visitors enjoyed being there. His knowledge of history was only surpassed by his ability to have an intelligent, but sometimes heated, discussion about politics. He was always up for a card game or two and could be counted on to bring his unmistakable brand of joy and good humor to the table. John loved being able to live on the Piefer homestead where he grew up. He loved his siblings deeply and was always glad his sister lived next door. He cherished his nieces and nephews as if they were his own children, and most of all, he loved his special friend Sue, with whom he found true love. John's presence will be irreplaceable in their lives.
Survivors include special friend: Susan Strebe, Sobieski; one brother and sister-in-law: James (Helen) Piefer, Jackson; one sister and brother-in-law: Mari (David) Roedig, Newtonburg; one sister-in-law: Jean Piefer-Cooper, Mount Vernon, TX; eight nieces and nephews: Scott (Sally) Piefer, Cheryl (Fred) Wachtel, Kevin (Kris) Piefer, Dr. Sandra (Jerry) Piefer-Tomczak, Noel (David) Nolet, John (Bridgette) Piefer, Luke Piefer, and Emma "Maren Piefer" Rose; and two step-nieces: Jennifer Roedig and Teresa (Jason) Robison. He also leaves behind numerous other relatives, friends, and special neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents: William and Leila Piefer; two brothers: Dr. Paul A. Piefer and Thomas A. Piefer; and one sister: Ann M. Piefer.
The family wishes to thank the Newton First Responders and several wonderful neighbors, including Terry and Geri Knox, Dave Mueller, and Tom Poklinkoski, for all the support they have given John over the years. John was truly blessed to have so many good people in his life.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cremation will occur with a memorial of John's life to be remembered at a later date. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com