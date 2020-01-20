|
John Wayne Wilson
Two Rivers - John Wayne Wilson, age 78, a lifelong Two Rivers resident, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at his home.
He was born on February 24, 1941 in Two Creeks, Wisconsin, son of the late Joe and Agnes (Gehrke) Wilson. John attended Mishicot High School. On January 28, 1962 he married the former Sherry Jean Elliott in Two Rivers. She preceded him in death on March 9, 2015. John was employed with Clem Becker Meats in Two Rivers until his retirement. He was a member of the Lakeshore Knights Car Club and won many trophies with his 1959 Chevy Bel Air. John Enjoyed thrift shopping and was a great handyman and tinkerer who enjoyed working on electronics and other projects. He enjoyed his pets, especially his dog Biscuit and going on regular trips to McDonalds. Above all, John loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his three children: Faye (James) Michel, Manitowoc, Troy Wilson (Special Friend Wendy), Manitowoc, and Travis (Angela) Wilson, Whitelaw; 18 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; four siblings: Joe (Audrey) Wilson Jr., Corrine (Doug) Pekarek, Richard (Sharon) Wilson, and Ron Wilson; two sisters-in-law: Lana Wilson and Marylou Wilson; and four brothers-in-law: Rod Doubek, Dave Tice, Jimmy Taylor, and Mike Diedrick. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He is further preceded in death by his wife; his parents; six siblings: Norman Wilson, Jerry Wilson, Shirley Doubek, Doris (Charlie) Kaiser, Roberta Tice, and Joan Taylor; his mother-in-law: Ruth & Ervin (LaFleur) Diedrick; and his father-in-law: Howard Elliot.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a celebration of John and Sherry's lives will be held from 12:00 p.m. Noon until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Port Sandy Bay, Two Rivers.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 20 to Feb. 16, 2020