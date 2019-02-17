|
Fr. Jonathan Foster, O.F.M.
Manitowoc - Fr. Jonathan Foster, O.F.M., a Franciscan friar of the Sacred Heart Province, died on Monday morning, February 11, 2019, at St. Mary's Home at the Felician Village in Manitowoc, WI, at the age of 85. David Foster was born on September 12, 1933, in Petoskey, MI, to Edward J. Foster and Isabella (Coveyou) Foster. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Francis Xavier Church in Petoskey, MI. David was received into the Franciscan community as a novice on July 4, 1953, and given the name Jonathan. He professed solemn vows on July 5, 1957, and was ordained a priest on June 24, 1960, in Teutopolis, IL, by Bishop Henry Pinger, O.F.M..
Fr. Jonathan began his priestly ministry as a teacher. He was an instructor at St. Francis Academy, an all-girls school in Joliet, IL. In 1966, he joined the faculty at St. Joseph Minor Seminary in Westmont, IL. While teaching, he also accepted a position as the Religious Education Coordinator at St. Isaac Jogues Parish in Hinsdale, IL. Following these years, Fr. Jonathan became the Director of St. Francis Retreat House at Mayslake. For 15 years, he excelled at being administrator, spiritual director, retreat leader, always exercising a collaborative style of ministry and empowering the laity. He founded Mayslake Ministries after the retreat house closed in 1991. He retired from this ministry in 2015. Due to failing health, he came to St. Mary's Home in Manitowoc, WI, in March of 2018.
Fr. Jonathan was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Norman Foster. He is survived by his brother: Lawrence Foster, of Payton, CO; a sister: Joan Annable, of Port Charlotte, FL; nieces and nephews; many friends; and his Franciscan family.
The friars of Blessed Giles would like to express their appreciation to the nurses and staff at St. Mary's Home at the Felician Village for the care they gave to Fr. Jonathan over the last months of his life.
Family, friars, and friends will gather at the Blessed Angela Chapel at Felician Village (1635 So. 21st Street) on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, with a visitation at 10:30 a.m. , followed by the funeral liturgy at 11:00 a.m., with burial at Calvary Cemetery in Manitowoc, WI.
In your kindness, please consider making a donation in memory of Fr. Jonathan for the continued care of our retired Franciscan brothers and priests. Any donation would be greatly appreciated. Please send your charitable contribution to Blessed Giles Friary, 1820 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc, WI, 54220. May God bless you.
Arrangements by the Pfeffer Funeral Home & All-Care Cremation Center, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc, WI, 54220.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 17, 2019