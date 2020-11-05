1/1
Joseph A. Matthias
Joseph A. Matthias

Manitowoc - Joseph A. Matthias, age 73, a resident of Manitowoc Rapids, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay after a battle with the Covid-19 Virus.

Joseph was born December 27, 1946 in Manitowoc County, son of the late Arland and Irene (Brunner) Matthias. He graduated from Valders High School with the class of 1965 and went on to further his education at the University of Wisconsin Extension in Manitowoc. On October 26, 1968 he married Carol Tompkins at St. Gregory Catholic Church, St. Nazianz. Joe ran the English Lake Inn Supper Club from 1979-1989, and later in 1993 he owned and operated Riverview Auto Transport, now owned and operated by his son Jesse after Joe retired. Joe had a passion for cars, especially Corvettes, and was very active, always keeping busy by golfing, biking, or walking. Joe appreciated a delicious meal and going out to eat. Above all, Joe loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a member of Big Brothers, Big Sisters and took pride in his role as a big brother. Joe loved God and served as a member of Hope Church. As he often said, "No God, no peace. Know God, know peace."

Joe is survived by his wife: Carol Matthias, Manitowoc; son and daughter-in-law: Jesse (Lori) Matthias, Manitowoc; grandchildren: Joseph Matthias, Elizabeth Matthias; three sisters: Annette Andropolis, Sturgeon Bay; Marilynne Matthias (Kevin Bacon), Sturgeon Bay; Patricia (Ken) Meyer, Irving, TX; one brother: Daniel Matthias, Eau Claire; sister-in-law: Diane (Roger) Hickmann, Kiel; little brothers: Terry (Katie) Stevenson, Brian (Laura) Kaelin; and loyal dog: Otis. Nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive. Joe was preceded in death by his parents: Arland and Irene Matthias; four brothers: Jim Matthias, Jon Matthias, Dennis Matthias, Dean Matthias; sister: Eileen Kapust; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Edward and Leona Tompkins.

Due to the current health situation, and Joe's family wishing to keep all who loved him safe from illness, private family services have been held. To honor Joe, a memorial car show will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com or mailed to 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County and Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay for their warm care and compassion shown to Joe.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
