Joseph "Guy" Archambault
Manitowoc - Joseph "Guy" Archambault, age 88, of River Wood Estates, Manitowoc, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers.
He was born May 25, 1930 in Verdun, QC, Canada, son of the late Joseph and Louise Archambault. He enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1950 until 1953 where he served in the Korean Conflict being decorated with Silver Star, Purple Heart and numerous others. On December 12, 1958, he married the former June Heideman in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on November 8, 1969. Joseph was a member of the Disabled American Veterans. He enjoyed golf, gambling and watching sports.
Survivors include his step children: Judy (Jim) Janda, Manitowoc, Lois Pieschel, Manitowoc, Jerry (Sue) Pieschel, Sheboygan; a step daughter-in-law: Vicky Pieschel; 8 step grandchildren; 18 step great grandchildren; 20 step great great grandchildren; and a special niece: Trudy Wilson. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by a son: Tommy Archambault; a step son: Larry Pieschel; two step daughters: Jane (Jerry) Truettner and Susan Pieschel; one brother; four sisters; numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Randy Meidl. Joseph will be laid to rest at Knollwood Memorial Park, Town of Kossuth, on Thursday, April 4, 2019, where military honors will be accorded by V.F.W. Otto Oas Post #659 at 1:00 p.m.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of River's Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center and River Wood Estates for the care and compassion shown to Joseph and his family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2019