Joseph Charles Rodkiewicz
On Sunday, October 25, 2020 Joseph Charles Rodkiewicz passed away. He was born November 4, 1944 to Joseph J. and Mabel A. (Stangel) Rodkiewicz.

He worked for 30 years at the University of Wisconsin in the IT Department and was Field Service Manager. He enjoyed hunting, reading, Nascar (especially watching Matt Kenseth) and visiting casinos.

He is survived by his loving wife, Bea Rodkiewicz, his children Beth (Ernie) Turpin of Fort Atkinson, WI., Cathy Flynn of Blaine, MN, Bruce (Coris) Crass of Madison, Wi., Edgar (Susan) of Rockford, Il. and Marjorie (Thanos) of Madison, WI., Rocky (Patty) Baumer of Evansville, Wi., and Grandchildren Bill Turpin, Erica Stapic, Ryan Crass, Calvin Crass, Becky Kay, David Crass, Costas Tsiolis, Sophia Tsiolis and Maria Tsiolis, Jacky Tu and April Tu and great grandchildren Desiree Matti, Carter and Braydon Turpin, Luka, Aiden and Ruby Stapic, Alexia and Hunter Kay and Rosalie, Charlie, and Natalie Crass.

He loved his 27-acre home in the country where he could mow his yard and have his large garden. He will truly be missed as he was a very devoted husband and father.

"Only a moment you stayed but what an imprint your footprints have left in our hearts"

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2020.
