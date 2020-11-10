1/1
Joseph E. Mendenhall
1944 - 2020
Joseph E. Mendenhall

Newton - Joseph E. Mendenhall, age 75, a resident of Newton of where he was cared for many weeks at his home, entered eternal life on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.

Joe was born on December 15, 1944 in Chicago, IL to the late Stanford and Mary Bute Mendenhall. He graduated from Lakeview High School in Chicago and then enlisted with the United States Marine Corps where he served his country until his honorable discharge. Joe was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters 703. He enjoyed spending his time at home with his three cats and dog, Oscar. Joe also enjoyed working outdoors on his property. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish where he enjoyed attending chapel twice a week.

Survivors include Joe's brother, W. Vance Mendenhall, Pte Gatineau, Canada; two sisters, Mary Menden Grilli, Tinley Park, IL, and Dorothy Rita Mendenhall, Goleta, CA; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Stanford and Mary Mendenhall; brother, Richard S. Mendenhall; and two sisters, Kathleen A. Tierney and Lauretta J. Mendenhall.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand - 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Doug LeCaptain with entombment and military rites to follow at Calvary Mausoleum. The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at Noon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Joe's name to the American Cancer Society.

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.








Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi on Grand
NOV
12
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi on Grand
Funeral services provided by
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
