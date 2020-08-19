Joseph E. (Bud) Schwartz
Barstow - Joseph E. (Bud) Schwartz, age 75, of Barstow, California, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020.
Joe was born May 9, 1945 and was a 1963 graduate of Lincoln High School, Manitowoc. He was also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
Joe is survived by his mother, Lorraine Schwartz of Manitowoc; brothers: Steve (Ann) Schwartz, Manitowoc, and Bill (Elaine) Schwartz, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Also, surviving are his wife, three children, and two grandchildren, all of California.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, Joseph A. Schwartz.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.pfefferfuneralhome.com