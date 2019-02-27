Services
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
11:00 AM
Manitowoc - Joseph F. Nadeau Jr. age 63, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Joe was born on August 1, 1955 in Shreveport, LA. He was the son of the late Joseph Sr. and Shirley Schneider Nadeau. Joe grew up in Springfield, Massachusetts and graduated from high school there. He served his country in the United States Army until being honorably discharged. Joe was employed as a baker at various baking companies. He moved to Wisconsin in the mid 1980's where he has resided until the present time. Joe was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, excelled at board and video games, he loved fishing, listening to music and visits with his family.

He is survived by three children: Michael Nadeau and his significant other, April Kolka, Wayside; Michelle (Matt) Peltier, Manitowoc; Sara (Kevin "Roody") Rutherford, Manitowoc; two grandsons: Logan Peltier and Jaxson Joseph Nadeau; three sisters and two brothers: Kathy Bruce, Westfield, MA; Debora Nadeau, IL; Linda (Edward "Bud") Griffin, Adel, GA; Kevin (Patricia) Nadeau and James (Beth) Nadeau Sr. both of Manitowoc; one aunt: Barbara Schneider, Sheboygan; mother of his children: Maureen Nadeau, Sheboygan; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Shirley Nadeau Sr., grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Zachary DeArmond with burial to follow at Knollwood Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be accorded by the American Legion Drews Bleser Post #88. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 27, 2019
