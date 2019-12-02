|
Joseph H. Markvart
Maribel - Joseph H. Markvart, age 80, a resident of the Maribel area, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Rivers Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center of Manitowoc.
Joe was born on April 8, 1939 in the town of Cooperstown, son of the late John and Amanda (Hansen) Markvart. He attended local area schools and graduated from Mishicot High School with the class of 1957. Joe served in the United States Army from May of 1962 until his honorable discharge in 1964. On April 28, 1962 Joe married the former Jonna L. Kunstmann at Rockwood Ev. Lutheran Church. He worked for Northern Labs for 37 years until his retirement. Joe was a member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Maribel and a past member of the Maribel Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed camping, watching stock car racing and going to his grandchildren's sporting events.
Survivors include his wife: Jonna Markvart, Maribel; one daughter and son-in-law: Joanne (Kevin) Havlovitz, Maribel; two sons and one daughter-in-law: Leon Markvart, Francis Creek and his special friend: Wendy Lemberger, Kevin (Rachel) Markvart, Maribel; eight grandchildren: Brandon Havlovitz, Ryan Havlovitz and his special friend: Bailey Morrow, Deanna Markvart and her special friend: Arrick Upton, Torian Markvart, Joshua Markvart and his fiancée: Dana Kozlovsky, Zachary Markvart and his fiancée: Stefany Thorn, Jonathon Markvart and his special friend: Nicole Kroll, Kyle Markvart and his special friend: Kylee Linssen; two great-grandchildren: Jameson Markvart and Mila Markvart; four brothers-in-law and four sisters-in-law: John "Jack" (Pamarie) Kunstmann, Jolene (Gary "Bucky") Haese, Joy (Roger) Konop, Joan (Andy) Konitzer, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Amanda Markvart; one brother: Marvin Markvart; one sister and brother-in-law: Lorraine (David) Becker; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: John (Lucille) Kunstmann.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 14311 South Maribel Street, Maribel. Rev. Dave Ruddat will officiate with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Church on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. There will be a luncheon to follow in the church fellowship hall. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Rivers Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center for all the compassionate loving care given to Dad over the past year.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019