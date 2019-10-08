Services
Manitowoc - Joseph J. Rucinski, age 78, a Reedsville resident, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his home.

Joe was born on January 10, 1941, in Stambaugh, MI, son of the late Joseph J. and Doris (Carlson) Rucinski. On June 29, 1963 he married the former Kathleen Stelzer at St. Mary Catholic Church, Manitowoc. Joe loved spending time with his family, especially his kids and grandkids. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and enjoyed dressing up in silly Packer outfits for the games. Joe loved his two dogs, Spud and Tator, who were his best friends. He also enjoyed his Harley Davidson, feeding the birds, backyard bonfires, naps in his recliner, Root beer, Kingsbury, cookies and ice cream, old cars and fixing things.

Survivors include his wife: Kathleen Rucinski; one daughter: Rebecca (Rucinski) Resch (Rick Newby), Manitowoc; one son: Jeremy (Sarah) Rucinski, Brillion; four grandchildren: Nathan Rucinski (Elizabeth Manna) and a great granddaughter to be arriving soon, Cody (Alexandrea) Rucinski, Peyton Resch and Colten Resch; and one sister: Joanne (Rucinski) Nosarzewski, Crystal Falls, MI. He is also survived by many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial gathering will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Behringer Room at the J.E. Hamilton Community House (1520 17th Street, Two Rivers, WI. 54241). Please feel free to wear your Packer gear in his honor.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
