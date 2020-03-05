|
Joseph M. Rathsack
Manitowoc - Joseph M. Rathsack, age 73, of Manitowoc, died early Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020 at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Joe was born on September 1, 1946, in Manitowoc son of the late Clarence and Lorraine (Aschenbrenner) Rathsack.
Survivors include his siblings and their spouses: his twin brother: John (Sheryl) Rathsack, Appleton, sister and care giver: Mary (WynnLee) Jansky Sr., Long Lake, sister: Karen (Jiggs) Herman, Manitowoc, sister: Clarice Kuether-Schaden, Two Rivers, sister: Katy Jens, FL, sister: Pat Malley, Sturgeon Bay; sister-in-law: Jane Rathsack, SC, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers and one sister-in-law: Charles (Peggy) Rathsack, Clarence Rathsack, Louis Rathsack.
Private family funeral services will be held at the Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory. Deacon Alan Boeldt will officiate with burial at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020