Joseph O. Samz, Sr.
Mishicot - Joseph O. Samz, Sr. age 95, former longtime resident of Mishicot entered into eternal rest Sunday afternoon, November 22, 2020 at St. Mary's @ Felician Village in Manitowoc.
Joseph was born March 12, 1925 in the house his father and mother, Oscar and Frances (Reuter) Samz built. He attended Mishicot Schools where he met his beloved Audrey Brockhoff. They were married October 5, 1946 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Francis Creek. Joe and Audrey were married 73 years.
Joe was a lifelong member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot. During his life he was a farmer, sold and repaired Case tractors, was the mechanic for Mueller's Mishicot Motor Mart, and worked for the Mishicot School System as a mechanic and bus driver...........Bus number 12.
Joe was an excellent athlete, participating in baseball, horseshoes, bowling, and golf. For many years, he was an umpire for youth and high school baseball. He was so proud to referee his sons. Joe played his last round of golf at age 92. He so enjoyed his golfing buddies. Joe was also inducted into the Lakeshore All-Sports Hall of Fame.
He was so happy working in his garage after retirement. He could fix and put together anything. He loved his yard and his bountiful garden. At Christmas he would make wreathes for his family. He loved to decorate their home on Elm Street at Christmas for the village to enjoy.
He was most proud of his family and the love he had for his wife, Audrey who preceded him in death in December of 2019.
Survivors include his children: Mary and Michael Finnel, Barbara and James Retzlaff, JoAnn Aulik (Peter), Joseph Jr. and Earlene Samz, Jeffrey Samz, and Tracy Samz (Paul); his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Christy Retzlaff; Angie Retzlaff (Dave) and her daughter, Stasya; Amy and Chris Byrnes and their sons, Alex and Gabe; Michael and Missy Finnel and their daughters, Josephine and Juliette; Carl and Joshua Samz; Emily and Ryan Mueller and their son, Larry; Hannah and Robin Adams and their son, Ricky. He is further survived by one brother & sister-in-law, Bill and Annette Samz; two sisters: Helen Koch, and Sister Marietta Samz; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Samz and Janet Brockhoff; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and his wife, Audrey, he was also preceded in death by his infant daughter, Kathleen; son-in-law, Dale Aulik; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Paul and Anna Brockhoff; as well as brothers and sisters; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A private family Mass, officiated by the Rev. Jeffrey Briones, will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot, due to the current health pandemic and for everyone's safety.
Joe's family would like to express their thanks to the health care and dental providers at the Mishicot Health facility over the years. A special thank you to the staff at St. Mary's @ Felician Village extended care. Your compassionate care will not be forgotten. Each one of you are special in your own way.
Parting words Joe might say to you: "If you are driving, don't forget your car and don't take any wooden nickels."