Joseph "Poss" W. Cisler
Two Rivers - Joseph W. Cisler, age 67, a resident of Two Rivers, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his residence.
Joe was born on October 25, 1952 in Manitowoc to the late Edward and Helen (Zeman) Cisler. After attending Lincoln High School, Joe went to work at Imperial Eastman (Parker Hannifan) for over 40 years until his retirement in 2016. He enjoyed spending his time gardening, woodworking, shooting pool and celebrating birthdays with his siblings. Joe was a very kind person always willing to lend a helping hand to his friends, neighbors and family. If anybody needed anything built, Joe was the guy. Also, Joe was the best little brother to his sister Sandy, best big brother to his brother Don and sister Margie, and best uncle to his nieces, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews..
Survivors include Joe's siblings, LeRoy Cisler, Two Rivers; Sandy Madsen, Two Rivers; Don (Kris) Cisler, Manitowoc; and Margie (Ken) Stewart, Caddo Mills, TX; six nieces, Cindi (Shawn) McGlin, Ankeny, IA; Debbie Cisler, New Lisbon; Laura (Jeff) Novak, Manitowoc; Christina (Jeremy) Kulpa, Two Rivers; Alina (John) Brett, McKinney, TX; and Mallory (Cory) Bowen, Caddo Mills, TX; very special friends, Mandy and Jason, their daughters Breanne and Jestina who played an important role in Joe's life; and their son JJ was Joe's special "little buddy", also many co-workers who became life-long friends, along with other relatives. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Helen; two brothers, Ed Jr. and Charlie; sister and brother-in-law, Joann and Mike Phillips; and brother-in-law, Robert Madsen
A Life Celebration Social for family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial of Joe's cremated remains at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Joe's name which will be used for a charity in his honor.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.