Josephine A. Theyerl
Francis Creek - Josephine A. Theyerl, age 96, of 807 Forest Home Drive, Francis Creek, passed away early Friday morning, September 11, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers.
Josephine was born on November 15, 1923, in Athens, WI, to William and Anna (Schmidt) Junk. She attended St. Paul's Catholic School and Manitowoc Vocational School. On September 26, 1942 She married Vernon J. Theyerl at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on December 5, 2008. Josephine kept very busy sewing, knitting, and enjoyed watching sports on TV. She loved playing Dartball and Beanbags. Josephine also was in the Billy Schultz Circus performing acts on the trapeze and walking the tight wire. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her five children and their spouses: Jean Suess, Manitowoc, James Theyerl, Manitowoc, Mary Jane (Don) Backus, Manitowoc, Michael Theyerl and his special friend: Cris O'Connell, Two Rivers, Marie (Jeff) Jentsch, Francis Creek; one daughter-in-law: Patricia Theyerl, WA; six grandchildren: Richard (Holly) Suess, Shelly (Terry) Lau, Philip (Kari) Theyerl, Jessica Walske, Jennifer (Brad) Walske, Nichole (Chris) Lund; nineteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren one sister-in-law: Mary Junk, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: William and Anna Junk; her husband: Vernon Theyerl; one son: Dennis Theyerl; one grandson: Robert Suess; four sisters and two brothers-in-law; six brothers and four sisters-in-law.
Private family services were held, Deacon Alan Boeldt officiated.