1/1
Josephine A. Theyerl
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine A. Theyerl

Francis Creek - Josephine A. Theyerl, age 96, of 807 Forest Home Drive, Francis Creek, passed away early Friday morning, September 11, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers.

Josephine was born on November 15, 1923, in Athens, WI, to William and Anna (Schmidt) Junk. She attended St. Paul's Catholic School and Manitowoc Vocational School. On September 26, 1942 She married Vernon J. Theyerl at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on December 5, 2008. Josephine kept very busy sewing, knitting, and enjoyed watching sports on TV. She loved playing Dartball and Beanbags. Josephine also was in the Billy Schultz Circus performing acts on the trapeze and walking the tight wire. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her five children and their spouses: Jean Suess, Manitowoc, James Theyerl, Manitowoc, Mary Jane (Don) Backus, Manitowoc, Michael Theyerl and his special friend: Cris O'Connell, Two Rivers, Marie (Jeff) Jentsch, Francis Creek; one daughter-in-law: Patricia Theyerl, WA; six grandchildren: Richard (Holly) Suess, Shelly (Terry) Lau, Philip (Kari) Theyerl, Jessica Walske, Jennifer (Brad) Walske, Nichole (Chris) Lund; nineteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren one sister-in-law: Mary Junk, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: William and Anna Junk; her husband: Vernon Theyerl; one son: Dennis Theyerl; one grandson: Robert Suess; four sisters and two brothers-in-law; six brothers and four sisters-in-law.

Private family services were held, Deacon Alan Boeldt officiated. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
1124 Main Street
Kellnersville, WI 54215
920-732-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 15, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family. Prayers and hugs sent also. We will always remember the fun times we had when we got together. Love and prayers to all.
Jim and Nancy Enderby
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved