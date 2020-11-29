1/1
Joshua A. Lueptow
1991 - 2020
Joshua A. Lueptow

Manitowoc - Joshua A. Lueptow, age 29 of Manitowoc, was recovered on Monday, November 23, 2020 after an exhaustive search for his remains, following a hunting tragedy that took place on October 29, 2020 in the Collins Marsh.

Joshua was born on January 1, 1991 in Beaver Dam, a twin son of Randy and Barbara (Csiacsek) Lueptow. He grew up in Manitowoc and was a 2009 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Joshua attended Lakeshore Technical College and received his degree in Welding Technology. He was currently employed at Plenco in Sheboygan as a maintenance welder.

Josh was a skilled hunter and avid outdoorsman, dog lover, beer drinker, and DIYer (good at starting DIY, but not always finishing). His stubbornness was only outdone by his passion and drive for the activities and people he loved. Josh didn't know a stranger, because he made friends everywhere he went. He worked hard advancing his welding career, saving up to buy his first house this past summer with his fiancé Nakita. While he didn't yet have his own children, he spent many hours training his fur babies, Maddie and Libby, and helping to raise Nakita's son Zander.

Survivors include his parents: Randy (Barbara) Lueptow, Manitowoc; his fiancée, Nakita Mathes and her son, Zander Frank, Manitowoc; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Lindsay (Christopher Bostick) Lueptow, West Hollywood, CA; Kelsey Lueptow, Cleveland; twin brother and sister-in-law, Jacob (Christina) Lueptow, Manitowoc; paternal grandparents, Ron (Pat) Lueptow, Randolph; three nephews, Harrison, Marshall and Isaac; as well as many more relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John (Elizabeth) Csiacsek; paternal grandmother, Georgia Lueptow; and his dog, Maddie.

A celebration of Joshua's life will happen at a later date due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Wings of Hope Search and Rescue based in Medford, WI and North Star Search and Rescue based in Golden Valley, MN.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
818 State Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-0118
