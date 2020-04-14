Services
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
920-793-1396
Joshua C. Smith


1984 - 2020
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Joshua C. Smith, age 35, of Two Rivers passed away suddenly on March 28, 2020 in Manitowoc.

Joshua was born September 15, 1984 in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Roger and Cheryl (Hidde) Smith. He is united in marriage to Jennifer (nee Melichar) Smith.

Joshua worked for Northern Laboratories.

Survivors include his parents: Roger & Cheryl Smith, Two Rivers; his children: Joshua Gadzinski-Smith, Trevor, Skyler, and Kaitlyn Smith; one sister: Ashley Smith, Two Rivers; one brother: Kyle Smith, Two Rivers; the mother of his children: Crystal Gadzinski, Manitowoc; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Joshua was preceded in death by maternal grandparents: Harold "Ike" & Linda Hidde; paternal grandparents: Edward & Barbara Smith; uncles Stephen & Todd Hidde and an aunt Cindy Masalkowski.

Private family services have been held for Joshua. A memorial service will be held with an announcement to be made at the appropriate time due to the current national situation. Burial will take place in Two Rivers, WI

For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans 8:38-39

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com

The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Smith family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
