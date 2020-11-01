Joyce A. Genrich
Two Rivers - Joyce A. Genrich, age 63 of Two Rivers, passed away peacefully Friday evening, October 30, 2020 at the Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.
Joyce was born in Manitowoc to Arthur and Mert (Kasbohm) Komoroski on July 5th, 1957. She attended St. Paul's Catholic School and graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School in 1975. On October 13, 1984, she married Michael G. Genrich at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Manitowoc. Joyce worked for several years at Aitken-Reed Corp. in Manitowoc and retired from the Carron Net Company of Two Rivers. She was also an excellent cook/bartender and worked at various establishments in the city of Two Rivers.
Joyce loved all Wisconsin sports teams, and was a huge Packer Fan. She looked forward to the 4th of July holiday each year which was just a day before her birthday; she was a huge Elvis fan; and she loved the holidays with her family, especially spending time with her kids, grandkids, and her fur baby Molly. Joyce loved hitting the dance floor, socializing, and her warm personality was infectious. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Michael "Max" Genrich; her six children: Michelle (Phil) Raney, Stephanie (Mike) Menges, Victoria (Kyle) Allen, Karyn (Dart) Genrich, Steven (Rachel) Genrich, and Shawn (Lindsey) Genrich; her grandchildren: Charlotte, Carter, Sterling, Brody, Ruby, and Monroe; and two sisters and a brother: Sue Hofmann (special friend, Wayne Braunel), John (Julie) Komoroski, and Lynn Komoroski (special friend, Pete Schmidt). She is further survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Robert Genrich, Betty Thomason, Pat Pribek, Sylvia (William) Zahorik, Ramona (Wayne) Marcelle, Mary (Arlyn) Clarksen, and Gerry Genrich; aunts, uncles, nieces & nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mert Komoroski; special aunt & uncle: Marilyn Obester and Fran Kasbohm; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herman and Hazel Genrich; and in-laws: Jim, Gene, Ron and Bill Genrich, Herman Genrich, Jr., Delores Diels, Art Pribek and Randy Thomason.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd. Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Dave Pleier, with burial to be held at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Thursday morning from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. There will be no Wednesday evening visitation. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.
The funeral service will be live streamed on the St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church website or St. Peter the Fisherman Facebook page.
The family would like to thank the great team of doctors and nurses at both Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers and Aurora BayCare of Green Bay for the wonderful care extended to Joyce throughout her short illness. Your kindness is greatly appreciated by our entire family.