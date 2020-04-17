Services
Joyce A. Namz

Joyce A. Namz

Manitowoc - Joyce A. Namz, age 80, of Manitowoc, passed away Thursday evening, April 16, 2020 at Kindred Hearts Assisted Living, Manitowoc.

Joyce was born on February 1, 1940 in the township of Rhine, Sheboygan County, daughter of the late Gerhard and Dorothy (Garbe) Prigge. Joyce was married to John Namz who preceded her in death on April 25, 2017. In the past Joyce worked for the Mirro Company in Manitowoc.

Survivors include two brothers and three sisters-in-law: Gary (Terry) Prigge, Manitowoc, Ed (Joan) Prigge, Manitowoc, Perri Prigge, Newton; one sister: Gloria Forte, Green Bay, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one brother: George Prigge; one sister and brother-in-law: Jane (Mark) Lawrence.

Cremation will take place with no formal services. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
