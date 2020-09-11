Joyce Laurent Norlin



Janesville - Joyce Laurent Norlin, of Janesville, formerly of Manitowoc, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020, of complications from cancer. She was 78.



Joyce was born to Francis W. and Grace King Laurent on March 23, 1942, in Washington, D.C., where Francis was the Special Assistant to the Judge Advocate General of the Navy. She went to school in Georgetown and lived in the wartime capital.



The Laurents moved to occupied Germany in 1946, where Francis helped the U.S. government reorganize German industry. Joyce attended schools in Minden and Berlin.



Her first Wisconsin address was a stone house on a farm in Clark County. She attended a one-room school, led her 4-H Club, and attended summer classes at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She developed curiosity, an organized determination, and a love of nature.



The family moved to nearby Stanley in 1952. Joyce took part in forensics, art projects, and athletics. At Stanley High School, she edited the yearbook and wrote a city-newspaper column for two years each, attended Badger Girls State, and graduated in 1959.



Joyce enrolled at UW-Eau Claire, where she was the yearbook art director, a campus-newspaper reporter, and vice president of the Delta Zeta sorority.



Joyce transferred to Indiana University-Bloomington in 1962. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1964 with majors in journalism and sociology.



Joyce worked in advertising and marketing at The West Bend Company from 1965-75, where she wrote, edited, and produced consumer literature.



In West Bend, she met her husband Gordon, and they married there in 1974.



Her new family lived in Mukwonago and Manitowoc, and she lived later in Wautoma and Janesville.



Joyce was a member of the American Association of University Women Manitowoc-Two Rivers branch from 1986-2004, and served as president from 1992-94, then organizing a state convention. She also ran its Legal Advocacy Fund.



Her interest in people was lively and not contained. Long, humorous chats made strangers and friends feel valued and at ease.



She enjoyed, among many things, reading, travel, news, interior design, and sports.



Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Dr. Jerome Laurent.



Surviving are her sons, James (Monica) Norlin of Fulshear, Texas, and Paul; her grandchildren, Audrey, Matthew, and Daniel Norlin of Fulshear, Texas; her stepsons Steven (Mary) Norlin of Houston, and Kevin (Wendy) Norlin of New Orleans; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews.



A private funeral service for family was held July 11 at St. Katherine's Episcopal Church in Owen. Interment followed at Riverside Cemetery in Withee.



A Celebration of Life will be held for Joyce after the pandemic is over. The family will notify friends and the public then.



Memorials may be given to St. Katherine's Episcopal Church in Owen, to the Stanley Area Historical Society, or to the National Parks Conservation Association.









