Joyce M. Berg
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Joyce M. Berg, age 79, of Two Rivers, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on July 31, 2019.
Joyce was born in Rosiere, daughter of the late Vincent and Mildred (Gilson) LeGreve. She married David R. Berg on April 11, 1959. David preceded her in death on October 24, 2006. Joyce was employed at Paragon Electric from 1962 until her retirement. Joyce enjoyed reading, crafts, playing bingo and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joyce is survived by her children: David J. Berg, Duane Berg, Douglas (Vicky) Berg, Dawn (Craig) Paplham, Dorothy (Kirby Smith) Henschel and Dean Berg; 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by brothers, sisters and in-laws: Ken (Yvonne) LeGreve, Allen (Maelee) LeGreve, Vincent (Barb) LeGreve, Alex (Amy) LeGreve, Joanne (Raymond) Johnson, Sue (Bernard) LeRoy, Mary (David) Garceau, Faye (Randy) Holewinski, and Dale Berg. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, mother and father-in-law and an infant brother and sister.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian burial will be Rev. Dave Pleier and Deacon Mark LeGreve, with entombment to take place at Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum at a later time.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the healthcare professionals at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers and the Bay at Northridge, Manitowoc for the care and compassion shown to Mom and our family.
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019