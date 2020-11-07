Sister Juana Lucero
Manitowoc - Sister Juana Lucero, age 90, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died Friday, November 6, 2020 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.
She was born September 30, 1930 in Sacaton, Arizona, daughter of the late Victor and Edith (Pablo) Lucero. The former Juanita Lucero entered the convent in 1950 and professed her vows in 1952. Sister Juana earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Holy Family College, Manitowoc, Wisconsin and a Master of Arts in Elementary Education from Arizona State University, Tempe, Arizona. Sister Juana ministered as a teacher at St. Anthony, Neopit; St. Joseph, Manitowoc; St. Joseph, Green Bay; St. Joseph, Oneida, Wisconsin; Sacred Heart, Ayrshire, Iowa; Menominee Catholic Central, Menominee and St. Francis Xavier, Petoskey, both in Michigan; and Sacred Heart, Covered Wells; San Jose and San Simon, Pisinemo; Topawa Elementary, Topawa; St. John, La Veen; and St Peter, Bapchule, Arizona. During her many years at St. Peter, Bapchule, Sister Juana taught the music, dance, language, customs, and traditions of her Pima culture. Since 2011 she had been a resident of St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc.
Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Victor and Edith (Pablo) Lucero; one brother: Victor Lucero, Jr.; and two sisters and one brother-in-law: Caroline (Ray) Castro and Christine Lucero.
A Memorial Mass for Sister Juana will take place on a later date at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.
Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI 54220
