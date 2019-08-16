|
|
Sister Judanne Stratman
Manitowoc - Sister Judanne Stratman, age 80, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.
The former Mary Lou Stratman was born March 18, 1939 in West Point, Nebraska, daughter of the late Leonard and Angeline (Disher) Stratman. She entered the convent in 1956 and professed her vows in 1958. Sister Judanne earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree at Holy Family College, Manitowoc, Wisconsin; Masters in teaching Biology at Loyola University, Los Angeles, California; Masters Certificate in Renewal of Apostolic Religious Life, Rome, Italy; and Master of Arts in Religious Education, Notre Dame Institute, Arlington, Virginia. Sister Judanne was involved in a variety of ministries. These included teaching at all grade levels: St Joseph, Rice Lake; Catholic Memorial, Waukesha and Silver Lake College of the Holy Family, Manitowoc, all in Wisconsin; Bishop Amat, La Puente and San Roque, Santa Barbara, both in California. She also directed religious education programs at St. Anthony, Neopit; Holy Redeemer, Two Rivers in Wisconsin, and St. Mary, West Point, Nebraska. Sister Judanne studied in Rome, Italy, in preparation for her years as Directress of Novices in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. For twelve years, sister Judanne served the Community as a General Administration Council Member. Later on she volunteered at the St. Gabriel Center in Mound Bayou, Mississippi. Sister Judanne also ministered to the Sisters at St. Francis Convent, Manitowoc, as well as the Sisters in St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Sister Judanne had been a resident of St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc, for the past month.
Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity; one sister: Susan Stratman of Williamsport, Indiana; and other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents: Leonard and Angeline (Disher) Stratman; and one brother: Brother Bernard Stratman, S.M.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Holy Family Convent Chapel, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Hilary Brzezinski, O.F.M. with burial at Holy Family Convent Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Family Convent Chapel. The visitation will continue Monday morning, from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, Wisconsin 54220.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019