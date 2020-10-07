Judith A. Rathsack
Manitowoc - Judith A. Rathsack, age 77, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.
Judy was born on July 7, 1943 in Manitowoc to the late Elmore and Leona (Radandt) Heinz. She graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1961. On October 19, 1963, Judy married Thomas J. Rathsack at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on November 10, 2015. Judy had worked as an Instructional Aid for the Manitowoc Public School District at Jefferson Elementary School for 15 years. She was a devoted wife and mother. Judy enjoyed socializing, spending time with friends at 'card club', going to dinner, and attending shopping trips which were full of fun and laughter with her girlfriends. She loved dancing at weddings, cooking for family and friends and traveling as much as she could. Judy was a perfect hostess who loved entertaining her family, Saturday morning coffee clutches with neighbors, summer vacationing in Sand Bay (Sturgeon Bay) and above all else, spending time with her grandchildren. Judy will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her amazing sense of humor, her bubbly and energetic personality and, of course, for her contagious laugh.
Survivors include Judy's three sons and daughters-in-law, Eric (Linda) Rathsack, Oshkosh; Chris (Christine) Rathsack, Tulsa, OK; and Tony (Cara) Rathsack, Eden Prairie, MN; daughter and son-in-law, Sara (Devan) Schneider, Valders; eight grandchildren, David (Ashley), Brynn (Jordan), Nicholas, Andrew, Jacob, Grace, Adele and Amelia; two great grandchildren, Nolan and William; sister and brother-in-law, Carol (Gerald) Georgenson, Manitowoc; brother and sister-in-law, Robert (Bernie) Heinz, Manitowoc; sister-in-law, Lynne Steimle, Manitowoc; also nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Elmore and Leona Heinz; husband, Thomas Rathsack; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Marie (Kestly) Rathsack; brother, Donald Heinz; and brother-in-law, John Steimle.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Doug LeCaptain with entombment to follow at Calvary Mausoleum. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The family asks that everyone please wear masks and practice social distancing. There will be no visitation prior to the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand. Also, due to concerns of COVID-19, Judy's family is understanding of the circumstances and will be providing a celebration of Judy's life at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Judy's name.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to all of our family and friends for all of their continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time - your support means so much to us. A special thank you to Dr. Alison Nohara and the entire staff at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay for their care.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.