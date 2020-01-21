|
|
Judith Kittell
Maribel - Judith Ann Kittell, age 74, passed away at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 21, 1945 to the late Myron and Janet (Sperber) Knutson in Door County. On October 27, 1962 she married Russell Kittell. Judy enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing bingo and cards, going to the casino and most of all, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Russell, children; Katherine (Richard) Kittell, Mary (Steve) Krish, Lisa (Bruce) LaCombe, Mike Kittell, Matthew (Rachel) Kittell and Sara Munoz, grandchildren; Zachary (fiancé Sara) Kittell, Ashley (Ryan) Rosenberger, Broch (special friend Emily) Kittell, Keith (Alicia) Krish, Nicole Krish, Nathan and Caleb Barnard, Huntter and Hannah Kittell, Kolton and Kashton Kittell and Jaden Munoz. Judy is further survived by her great grandchildren; Isabelle, Mackenzie, Lawson and Owen, son in law, Herbert Barnard, daughter in law, Carrie Kittell, brothers and sisters; Robert (Kay) Knutson, Diane Glover, Patricia (Larry) Lambrecht and Jacqueline (Dennis) Orth, brothers in law; Roger Jacobs, Roger (Carol) Kittell, John (Vicky) Kittell, Merlin (Christine) Kittell and sister in law, Reeny Knutson as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding Judy in death are her parents and sister, Nancy Jacobs, brother, Roger Knutson and brother in law, Harley Glover.
Special thank you to the staff at Unity Hospice and Bellin Hospital 4th Floor for the care and comfort shown to Judy and her family.
Family and friends may gather at Cotter Funeral Home, 536 County Road R, Denmark, beginning at 4:00pm until 7:00pm on Friday, January 24, 2020. Visitation will continue at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 435 Wisconsin Ave, Denmark, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 10:00am until 10:45am, a service will follow at 11:00am with Rev. Andrew Zoerb officiating. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020