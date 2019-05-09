|
|
Judith L. Risch
Manitowoc - Judy Risch passed away in her home on May 7, 2019 in Manitowoc, WI due to complications following cancer. She was 74.
Judy was born on July 13, 1944 in Manitowoc, WI to her parents, Lillian and Glenn Helgerson. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1962. On her 19th birthday she married the love of her life, Robert Risch in Manitowoc, WI. Robert and Judy celebrated 52 years of marriage before he passed away.
Judy was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. She enjoyed playing Monkey Dice with her grandchildren and spending hours making hundreds of jars of pickles. Some of her favorite things included shopping, live music, gardening, playing cards, and frosted mugs of Busch Light.
Judy would host a Christmas Eve party every year for her family where she made a large pot of oyster stew. She also enjoyed hosting fry outs in her backyard filled with brats, beer, and laughter. She would spend many mornings eating breakfast with her friends, sharing stories and the latest "news".
Judy cherished her friendships and found her greatest joy in her three sons, grandchildren, pets, and husband. She will be remembered for her infectious smile and loving spirit.
Survivors include three sons and two daughters-in-law: Alan Risch and his significant other: Terry Phipps, Manitowoc, Steven and Pascale Risch, Escondido, CA, Brian and Kristin Risch, Manitowoc; five grandchildren: Dylan and Mariah Risch, Brady (Anna) Risch, Benjamin Risch, Bryce Risch; God daughter: Margot (Bill) Knoble; three great grandchildren: and brothers and sisters: Glenn Helgerson, Mary (Brian) Seiler, Jim Helgerson and his significant other Tina Bruckner. and Tom (Leanne) Helgerson, all of Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her husband: Bob Risch; and a brother: Ted Helgerson.
A celebration of life will be held at the Eagles Club, 823 Hamilton Street, Manitowoc on Saturday, May 11, 2019, between 11:00am - 1:00pm. After the gathering, lunch will be served. Online condolences to the family may be sent to may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 9, 2019