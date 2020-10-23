Judith (Judy) M. Carbon
Green Bay - Judith M. Carbon, 80, of Ashwaubenon, died Tuesday evening, October 20, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 15, 1940 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Emil and Viola (Dohnal) Stransky.
Judy was a graduate of Lincoln High School with the class of 1958. On August 19, 1975 she married Raymond Carbon in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on August 1, 2003. Judy had been employed in the receiving department at Shopko for many years. She was a member of the Red Hatters and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Judy enjoyed travelling later in life when her children were grown. Some of her destinations included Hawaii, an Alaskan cruise and Mexico. She enjoyed spending time in the driveway with her neighbors who were like family to her.
She is survived by her five children, Randall (Lynn) Long, Manitowoc, Susan (Tracy Crist) Long, Green Bay, Ricky (Lori) Long, Chase, Cassie (Randall Ellington) Carbon-Ellington, Oneida, and Jason (Julie) Carbon, Cross Plains; eight grandchildren, Nicholas Volk-Block, Dylan Block, Bryce Baczanski, Bella Baczanski, Brinley Baczanski, Blake Baczanski, Eva Ellington, and Finn Carbon; two great-grandchildren, Chloe Zellner, and Rhiley Volk; one brother, Stephen (Trudy) Stransky, Francis Creek. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Carbon; one grandchild, Nessa Carbon; and two sisters, Mary Lynn Ruehr, Audrey Dempsky.
Visitation for Judy will be held on Friday October 30th, 2020 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 2270 S Oneida St. from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at Branch Evergreen Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Judy's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
.