Judith M. "Judy" Muchowski
Manitowoc - Judith M. "Judy" Muchowski, age 84, of Manitowoc, passed away Thursday afternoon, February 21, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc, with her loving family at her side.
Judy was born on July 21, 1934 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Fred and Willette (Pelishek) Husar. She attended local area schools and graduated with the class of 1952 from Mishicot High School. On August 10, 1957 Judy married Ronald J. Muchowski at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Kellnersville. He preceded her in death on September 26, 2008 after 51 years of marriage. In the past Judy worked at the Cawley Company in Manitowoc. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kellnersville and the church's Rosary Society and the Manitowoc County Homemakers. In the past Judy was a member of Holy Innocents Catholic Church and the Daughters of Isabella. Judy enjoyed crafting, rummage sales, traveling and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her two children: Debbie Muchowski, Manitowoc; Michael Muchowski, Neenah; three grandchildren: Keli, Andrew and Alyssa; one sister-in-law: Luann Rocklewitz, Manitowoc; special cousin: Lois Miller, Manitowoc, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Fred and Willette Husar; and her husband; Ronald J. Muchowski.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Kellnersville. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of River's Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center of Manitowoc for all the compassionate care given to mom.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 24, 2019