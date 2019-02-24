Services
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
1124 Main Street
Kellnersville, WI 54215
920-732-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Muchowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith M. "Judy" Muchowski


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judith M. "Judy" Muchowski Obituary
Judith M. "Judy" Muchowski

Manitowoc - Judith M. "Judy" Muchowski, age 84, of Manitowoc, passed away Thursday afternoon, February 21, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc, with her loving family at her side.

Judy was born on July 21, 1934 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Fred and Willette (Pelishek) Husar. She attended local area schools and graduated with the class of 1952 from Mishicot High School. On August 10, 1957 Judy married Ronald J. Muchowski at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Kellnersville. He preceded her in death on September 26, 2008 after 51 years of marriage. In the past Judy worked at the Cawley Company in Manitowoc. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kellnersville and the church's Rosary Society and the Manitowoc County Homemakers. In the past Judy was a member of Holy Innocents Catholic Church and the Daughters of Isabella. Judy enjoyed crafting, rummage sales, traveling and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her two children: Debbie Muchowski, Manitowoc; Michael Muchowski, Neenah; three grandchildren: Keli, Andrew and Alyssa; one sister-in-law: Luann Rocklewitz, Manitowoc; special cousin: Lois Miller, Manitowoc, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Fred and Willette Husar; and her husband; Ronald J. Muchowski.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Kellnersville. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of River's Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center of Manitowoc for all the compassionate care given to mom.

Death leaves a heart ache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal, May you find comfort in your memories. Memories last forever.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now