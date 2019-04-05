|
Judith M. Roberts
Manitowoc - Judith M. Roberts, age 74, a Manitowoc resident, died on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Judi was born on August 3, 1944 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Michael and Mildred (Loritz) Ebert. She was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1962. Judi also was a charter graduate of the Nursing Program at L.T.C. with the class of 1977. On November 9, 1963 she married Kenneth Roberts at St. Andrew Catholic Church of Manitowoc. She was a registered nurse at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center from 1977 until her retirement in 2012.
Survivors include her husband: Kenneth Roberts, Manitowoc; two daughters and sons-in-law: Deborah and Lee Holschbach, Patricia and John Maala, all of Manitowoc; two sons and daughters-in-law: Joseph and Michele Roberts, Francis Creek, Keith and Beth Roberts, Whitelaw; seven grandchildren: Benjamin Holschbach, Patrick Holschbach, Rachel (Matthew) Lensmire, Nicole Maala, Tiffany Roberts, Brooke Roberts and Vanessa Roberts; one great granddaughter: Nora Judith Lensmire; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Michael and Julee Ebert, Las Vegas, NV, Gary and Kathy Ebert, Manitowoc; one sister and brother-in-law: Mary and Kerry Krajnik, Francis Creek; and one sister-in-law: Lillian Roberts, Tewksbury, MA. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was also preceded in death by her parents: Michael and Mildred Ebert; her in-laws: Oscar and Eleanor Roberts; one sister and brother-in-law: Marilynn and Jim Johnsrud; two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law: Mary Louise Roberts, Dorothy (Tony) Dvorachek and a brother-in-law: John Roberts.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community in Newton. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. David Beaudry with burial to follow at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Cemetery, Newton.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community, Newton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for donation of their choice to Judi's favorite organizations.
